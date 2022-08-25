News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to...
Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday.

The two, both from Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ office said.

While authorities didn’t identify Biden’s daughter, the type of property stolen or the organization that paid, the details of the investigation have been public for months.

Ashley Biden stored the diary, tax records, a digital device with family photos and a cellphone in September 2020 in a Delray Beach, Florida, home where one of the defendants was living at the time, prosecutors said in a release.

They said the woman stole the items and got in touch with the other defendant, a man who contacted Project Veritas, which asked for photos of the material and then paid for the two to bring it to New York.

Project Veritas has said it received the diary from “tipsters” who said it had been abandoned in a room. The activist group, which identifies itself as a news organization, said it turned the journal over to law enforcement and never did anything illegal.

Project Veritas is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Trailer fire reduces traffic on Highway 51
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
Police in Winston-Salem respond to the scene of a woman on fire. James Parker faces a murder...
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

Latest News

Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit
A new proposal in L.A. could force hotels to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing...
Voters in Los Angeles to decide to house homeless in vacant hotel rooms
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture