Welcome Back Packers Luncheon returns to Lambeau Field

The event where Packers players and staff mingle with fans went on hiatus during the pandemic
By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Chamber hosted its annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon inside the Lambeau Field Atrium, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It’s been two long years not having this event. Best fans in the world right here,” said Matt LaFleur, Packers Head Coach.

For more than 60 years, the luncheon, put on by the Greater Green Bay Chamber, serves as a kickoff celebration to the upcoming football season and raises money for the non-profit.

“We’re certainly in awe when you have an opportunity to sit down at a table and talk to a player or talk to a coach and really get to see where they’ve come from, and what they love about Green Bay, and what they love about playing for the Packers,” said Laurie Radke, President & CEO, Greater Green Bay Chamber.

This year’s event had record attendance, with 1,100 people packing the Atrium to have lunch together, with Packers players and coaches sitting alongside community members at each table.

Adopting a theme every year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought back his all denim Canadian tuxedo, along with other teammates dressing in cowboy attire.

During the luncheon, Packers running back Aaron Jones won this year’s Community Service Award for his involvement and volunteer work off the field.

“I just want to leave an impact and our foundation is based on serving the youth. I believe they are our future, so I just want to be a resource for them to even the playing field,” Jones said.

“A guy like Aaron Jones, there’s not a lot like him. You guys see him every Sunday, every time he touches the field, but it’s all the things that he does off the field that make him so special,” LaFleur said.

Matt LaFleur thanked the crowd for the support they provide the team each season and asked fans for one thing before the season opener at Lambeau Field.

“Make sure when we play the Chicago Bears here, September 18th, I know everybody’s going to be here, make sure you are as loud as you can be because we feed off that energy,” LaFleur said.

