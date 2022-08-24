Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street.

They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing.

“When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the Wausonians I talk to don’t even think some of the projects we’ve labelled affordable housing are very affordable at all,” said Council Member Tom Killian.

Killian says the surrounding areas have median household incomes of $28,000 to $31,000 a year, and the new development should reflect that. But not everyone agrees, even when it comes to granting federal subsidies.

“We have to let the private sector price their product, and they have to be able to pursue the market they want to pursue,” said Council Member Lisa Rasmussen.

Before the meeting went into closed session, Killian said that Wausau’s less affluent are being displaced by the city.

“They bulldozed half a neighborhood just west of this property, about a block and a half down. Those were affordable homes,” Killian said.

Discussion included whether Wausau has more of a responsibility to serve those who already live here or to attract new people to the area.

Proposals for the property are due by September 29. Review of those will begin October 4.

