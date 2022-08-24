UW-Stevens Point receives $1M equipment endowment from Milwaukee Tool

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time ever, UW-Stevens Point is getting a $1M endowment from Milwaukee Tool.

On Wednesday UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson announced the College of Natural Resources is partnering with Milwaukee Tool to make it happen.

As Milwaukee Tool launches new technology and products, the UWSP CNR students will be among the first to use them. On Wednesday, students got to try out some of the equipment they’ll be using in classes this year.

The dean of the College of Natural Resources says the partnership will benefit students both financially and academically.

“The investment in Milwaukee Tool, our college and our and our heritage, will help create new and innovative opportunities for our forestry, conservation and natural resources students while simultaneously offsetting costs to these students,” said UWSP College of Natural Resources Dean Brian Sloss.

Along with the endowment, every CNR student will receive a personal protective equipment pack that includes a high visibility vest, hard hat, magnetic rechargeable head lamp, safety glasses and banded ear gear. It’s estimated to save them $177. About 300 students will use these kits over the summer for classes in the field.

Milwaukee Tool said they are excited to provide students with the opportunity to work with their equipment because they’ll get feedback from the next generation of people entering the workforce.

The endowment will go through 2030.

