News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point receives $1M equipment endowment from Milwaukee Tool

The endowment goes through 2030
UW-Stevens Point partners with Milwaukee Tool and receives $1M equipment endowment.
UW-Stevens Point partners with Milwaukee Tool and receives $1M equipment endowment.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time ever, UW-Stevens Point is getting a $1M endowment from Milwaukee Tool.

On Wednesday UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson announced the College of Natural Resources is partnering with Milwaukee Tool to make it happen.

As Milwaukee Tool launches new technology and products, the UWSP CNR students will be among the first to use them. On Wednesday, students got to try out some of the equipment they’ll be using in classes this year.

The dean of the College of Natural Resources says the partnership will benefit students both financially and academically.

“The investment in Milwaukee Tool, our college and our and our heritage, will help create new and innovative opportunities for our forestry, conservation and natural resources students while simultaneously offsetting costs to these students,” said UWSP College of Natural Resources Dean Brian Sloss.

Along with the endowment, every CNR student will receive a personal protective equipment pack that includes a high visibility vest, hard hat, magnetic rechargeable head lamp, safety glasses and banded ear gear. It’s estimated to save them $177. About 300 students will use these kits over the summer for classes in the field.

Milwaukee Tool said they are excited to provide students with the opportunity to work with their equipment because they’ll get feedback from the next generation of people entering the workforce.

The endowment will go through 2030.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
George Wood
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Christopher Anderson during sentencing hearing on Aug. 23
Man convicted of killing his child’s mother sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers release 2023 schedule, includes games against every MLB team
Fill a Backpack Fill a Need requesting more school supplies, monetary donations
Fill a Backpack Fill a Need requesting more school supplies, monetary donations
Supplies donated to Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County from Wow Logistics in...
Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County asks the community for help with school supplies
Trailer fire reduces traffic on Highway 51
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire