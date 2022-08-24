Rhinelander tops Wausau East, D.C. Everest falls at home in boys’ soccer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the first full night of boys’ high school soccer in Wisconsin, the Rhinelander Hodags ventured south to Wausau to pick up an out-of-conference win over Wausau East.

The Hodags netted three goals in the first half, plus another two in the second half to earn their way past the Lumberjacks. The final score of the rain-sprinkled contest read 5-0.

Elsewhere, the Evergreens of D.C. Everest played host to Eau Claire Memorial in non-con action. Symmetrical goals, one in the first and one in the second half by the Old Abes, pushed Eau Claire Memorial to a 2-0 win over D.C. Everest.

