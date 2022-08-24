News and First Alert Weather App
Green Bay Parks Committee to take up new Bay Beach ride

NebulaZ ride
NebulaZ ride(Zamperla Rides)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee is set to take up the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The committee on Wednesday will discuss possible action on the purchase of a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company.

The five-year projected revenue from the ride is $762,816. The 10-year projected revenue is $1,367,808.

The ride holds 32 passengers and goes for about 90 seconds.

If the committee approves the purchase, it will move forward to the full Common Council.

CLICK HERE to watch video of the NebulaZ ride. It’s described as a “family thrill ride in which four arms rotate in fast intermeshing orbits.”

