First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms to move in Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tracking chances for wet weather heading into Wednesday late afternoon as a cold front drops southeast through the Badger State. Weather conditions will remain dry in the meantime. Clouds to mix with sun and afternoon temperatures to warm near the low 80s.

A cold front and low pressure will move southeast through the state Wednesday and trigger showers and thunderstorms in the area (WSAW)

Scattered showers to develop mid to late afternoon Wednesday in some spots ahead of the front and low (WSAW)

Cold air will overtake a stationary front sitting north of the state and move southeast as a cold front producing showers and thunderstorms in some areas. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly move southeast the during the late afternoon and evening from the north. Light scattered showers or a possible thunderstorm may linger around Thursday morning, but majority of the rain is expected to fall Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms to move in Wednesday evening from the NW ahead a low and cold front. (WSAW)

Wet weather could be delayed if the cold front moves in at a slower pace or the front remains stationary longer than expected. Regardless, showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the area at some point Wednesday evening and night. Make sure to bring the rain gear if you plan to be outdoors during this time.

Showers and thunderstorms to moves in from the NW with a pressure system and front. Heavy rainfall is possible in some spots. (WSAW)

Heavy rainfall is possible within thunderstorms moving through the state (WSAW)

Severe weather is not expected to occur. Though, thunderstorms could produce pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rain accumulations could exceed 1 inch in spots, especially south of HWY 29 Wednesday night. With the realtively dry weather recently, the ground should have no problem soaking it right up. Flooding is not a concern. Although, some street flooding is possible in areas that typically experience issues with rain.

Some lingering showers possible Thursday. (WSAW)

A temperature drop heading into Thursday as a cold front moves through mid-work week (WSAW)

Wet weather will linger around for much of Thursday. Light periodic showers at times with a possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop for Thursday; highs around the low to mid 70s. Sunny skies will make a return Friday to kick off the weekend. Temperatures warm back into the low 80s. Rain chances may creep up in the weekend forecast for Sunday.

