News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County asks the community for help with school supplies

Supplies donated to Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County from Wow Logistics in...
Supplies donated to Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County from Wow Logistics in Schofield, Wis.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As schools prepare to welcome kids back into the classroom, one organization in Marathon County is already thinking about the next school year. The Workplace Volunteer Council’s fundraiser, Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County helps children and families prepare for the school year with supplies.

The chairperson for the fundraiser, Kristina Barbier said it’s been a struggle to get school supplies and monetary donations lately. But, one company in Schofield has helped fill the need. Wow Logistics raised the money to buy supplies with the help of its ‘Wow We Care Charity.’

“Because Marathon County is home to our distribution centers, this program allows us to continue our mission to support organizations,” secretary for the charity, Chee Her said.

Those supplies will be going straight to the schools this year, instead of a backpack, which will then be the schools’ responsibility to distribute the supplies to those in need.

“Since COVID, our community donations have reduced dramatically. We’re getting sponsored dollars, which is awesome. But the really nice, durable, heavy-duty backpacks are the things that we are getting from the community. And that’s what we are sorely missing. So we can buy backpacks, and that’s fine. But our backpacks genuinely last about a year, not longer. So to get those heavy-duty ones would be wonderful,” Barbier said.

The fundraiser is a year-round effort where donor dollars are stretched by shopping the clearance racks around Labor Day. So far, supplies have been distributed to schools for 3,800 families and children in need. But this year, Barbier said it still came up short, even after making a record-breaking purchase of $33,000 on school supplies.

“Just because you don’t see a need doesn’t mean it’s not there. So we never ask for names, addresses or income. We just want to help if you need help, we want to be able to help so please help us,” Barbier explained. “If you can buy something in July that costs $1. But we can get it in September, and it costs 50 cents, you know, all the better because our kids need help and we need to do everything we can to help them.”

The goal now is to restock the shelves with school supplies for next year because those shelves are empty. Supplies can be dropped off at J & D Tube Benders in Schofield at 8951 Enterprise Way, Schofield Wis. 54476. Monetary donations can be mailed to the Workplace Volunteer Council at PO Box 1384 in Wausau, Wis. 54402. Check should be made out to WVC-FABFAN.

Click here to learn more about how to help.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain
George Wood
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
Christopher Anderson during sentencing hearing on Aug. 23
Man convicted of killing his child’s mother sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
generic crash
3 killed in Adams County crash between semi, SUV
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

Latest News

Trailer fire reduces traffic on Highway 51
Tractor-trailer fire on Highway 51 south prompts lane closure early Wednesday morning
Development of 700 Grand Ave. 8/23/2022
Development of 700 Grand Ave. 8/23/2022
700 Grand Ave., Wausau
Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue
‘Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force' crime lab at Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works with local law enforcement to solve crime