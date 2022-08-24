News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting

(Wisconsin DNR)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced changes to the 2022 hunting season, including new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting.

Those who are hunting can do so in open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay and Big Green Lake. The only requirement is that they must be a minimum distance of 500 feet from the shore.

Along with those changes comes the extension of the 2022-23 squirrel season. Instead of closing on the last day of January, the season will now go to Feb. 28.

Archery and Crossbow deer season opens Sept. 17 and run through Jan. 8.

In metro sub-units, this season is extended through Jan. 31.

Many counties will be offering the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays, the DNR says. Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available to purchase in select counties.

The DNR also announced their 2022 combine Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online. It will soon also be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.

The combined regulations pamphlets let hunters know of season date, shooting hours, and regulations. The Wisconsin Trapping Regulations is also available online.

The 2022 deer season is as follows, according to the DNR.:

· Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities: Oct. 1-9

· Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 8-9

· Gun Deer Hunt: Nov. 19-27

· Muzzleloader: Nov. 28-Dec. 7

· Statewide Antlerless Hunt: Dec. 8-11

· Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2023

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
George Wood
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Christopher Anderson during sentencing hearing on Aug. 23
Man convicted of killing his child’s mother sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers release 2023 schedule, includes games against every MLB team
NebulaZ ride
Green Bay Parks Committee to take up new Bay Beach ride
Fill a Backpack Fill a Need requesting more school supplies, monetary donations
Fill a Backpack Fill a Need requesting more school supplies, monetary donations
400 Block concert (FILE)
FireHouse to perform free concert Wednesday benefitting Peyton’s Promise