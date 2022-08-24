Car fire on Highway 51 south prompts lane closure early Wednesday morning

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A vehicle fire prompted a one-lane closure on U.S. HWY 51 south early Wednesday morning.

According to WisDOT, the lane closure is at mile marker 200 near Maine because of a semi-trailer fire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in the back of the trailer and the driver was able to escape safely.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is on scene handling the incident. The department said the lane closure is expected to last until noon Wednesday.

