Bat found near Clintonville park tests positive for rabies

Three cases of rabies in bats have been confirmed in Nevada.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A bat found near a park in Clintonville has tested positive for rabies.

Waupaca County Public Health says the bat was found near Bucholtz Park on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The department has been in contact with people who may have been exposed to the bat. Anyone who suspects they had contact with the bat should contact their medical provider.

Rabies is spread to people and pets through bites and scratches from a rabid animal.

Rabies infects the central nervous system and can cause disease in the brain. If untreated, it could lead to death.

Bats, skunks, foxes, raccoons, livestock, dogs and cats can carry rabies.

Pet owners are encouraged to get their animals vaccinated against rabies.

Health officials say you should never handle a bat or wild stray animal with your bare hands.

Tips for reducing rabies exposure:

  • Keep rabies vaccinations current on dogs, cats, ferrets, and livestock.
  • Spay and neuter dogs and cats to keep the population down.
  • Stay away from wild animals.
  • Don’t keep exotic or wild animals as pets.
  • Teach your children not to approach any unfamiliar animals.
  • Keep screens in good repair by closing up small openings that would allow bats to enter

