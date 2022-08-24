News and First Alert Weather App
Aspirus to offer lung cancer screening event on Sept. 9

(PRNewswire)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Cancer Care in Wausau will offer a lung cancer screening event on Friday, Sept. 9.

The screening is free, and the CT scan is covered by most insurance plans. Screenings will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for individuals at high-risk for lung cancer. Those factors include current or former smokers-- those who have quit within the last 15 years, those age 50-77 (or 80 for private insurance), or those who cough blood or had unintentional weight loss.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. During the 20-minute screening appointment, patients and providers will discuss risks and next steps. Patients will then have the option to schedule a CT scan for a later date.

Call 715-847-2000, ext. 52605 for more information and to reserve your spot. The clinic is located at 215 North 28th Avenue in Wausau.

Lung cancer screenings
