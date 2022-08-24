News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line

Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.(friskytuna / Flickr / CC BY 2.0, Badlands Ranch)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You probably recognize her from TV shows and movies, but Katherine Heigl is also a dog lover.

Now, the “27 Dresses” actress has her own dog food brand, Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah.

Heigl partnered with an animal nutritionist to develop the line, saying it’s a more holistic approach to dog food, even using things like chia seeds, flax seeds and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

For now, Badlands Ranch is offering just air-dried food and single-ingredient treats, but Heigl hopes to eventually add more options like supplements.

The mom of 12 (three kids, nine “fur babies”) says money from the dog food sales will go to battling animal overpopulation. That includes everything from spay and neuter programs to transporting animals out of high-kill shelters and providing medical care for animals that need it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain; no foul play suspected
George Wood
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
The governor met with Wausau town leaders at Wausau City Hall to receive feedback regarding the...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
Christopher Anderson during sentencing hearing on Aug. 23
Man convicted of killing his child’s mother sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints
FILE - A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer...
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism
Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an...
Man sentenced for child sex abuse after girl confided in her teachers, DA says
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine