Worzalla employees donate 600 pounds of school supplies to Portage County schools

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The financial burden of back-to-school shopping has been eased for many families in Portage County thanks to the generosity of employees at Worzalla.

For the last four years, employees have collected school supplies for Project Fresh Start. Project Fresh Start is a United Way of Portage County Volunteer Center program that facilitates distribution. This year, 600 pounds of supplies were donated by Worzalla employees.

Last year Project Fresh Start provided free school supplies to over 1,050 fourth to 12th graders in Portage County who qualify for free and reduced lunch through their school district.

Worzalla associates were incentivized to contribute to the school supplies drive through an internal contest. For each item donated, the employee received entry into a drawing to win paid time off or one of five $50 gift cards. Along with the school supplies collected and donated by Worzalla associates, Worzalla also purchased and donated 5,000 pencils and 20 backpacks to Project Fresh Start. Other donated items included pencils, notebooks, folders, markers, and more.

Worzalla is an employee-owned company specializing in printing high-quality children’s books, movie tie-in books and cookbooks.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Doctor urges parents to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations
