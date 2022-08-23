News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin law firm speaking out against potential La Crosse conversion therapy ban

City of La Crosse
City of La Crosse(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse may soon have a lawsuit on its hands if it continues forward with a ban of conversion therapy.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) has sent a letter to the City Council saying the ban “functions as little more than an official municipal prohibition on speech the City finds disagreeable”.

The letter goes on to detail how WILL believes the ordinance banning the controversial medical practice violates the First Amendment’s free speech clause, its religion clauses, and the Wisconsin Constitution’s freedom of conscience clauses.

WILL Deputy Counsel Anthony LoCoco says if the City pushes the ordinance through, it can expect a lawsuit from the law firm.

“Case law on the First Amendment is clear that government has no authority to declare certain viewpoints out of bounds, and then punish those who disagree or who dare to voice those viewpoints,” LoCoco added.

In June, the City Council approved an ordinance which made it “unlawful for any person to practice conversion therapy with anyone under 18 years of age”.

The matter was brought back to the council in July after the City’s legal department flagged some language that could leave the City open to legal repercussions.

New wording for the ordinance could not be agreed upon by the council, so it was referred for 60 days to allow for further discussion.

The referral made the June passage null and void, and the ordinance is expected to go back before the City Council in September.

