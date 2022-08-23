Wausau Police credit community in finding suspected vandal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - George E. Wood, the man accused of cutting a Spectrum internet cable in Wausau on Saturday, made his first court appearance today.

Wausau police say it was a community effort that helped track the suspect down.

Around noon on Saturday, the Wausau police received a call about a Charter/Spectrum cable being cut.

It left a lot of people and businesses on the west side and adjacent areas without internet.

Cameras installed by the city were able to capture video of the person who committed what they’re calling felony criminal damage to property.

“Those are really useful to us, not only as a deterrent to keep people from committing crime, but as a reactive and a way to follow up and identify suspects,” said Wausau Police Department Captain Ben Graham.

The work didn’t end there. Police still had to figure out who it was in that video. That’s where the public came in.

“We then put something up on Facebook, and we had a citizen who knew that individual, reached out to us and was able to identify him,” Graham said.

About four hours later, police were able to find Wood on North Third Avenue.

Wood’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty, but as a repeat offender, signature bond is set at $5000.

He’ll make his next appearance September 13, with a jury trial set for October 20.

