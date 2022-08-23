Watson playing catch-up at Packers training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - While Christian Watson has missed most of Packers training camp on the PUP list following a knee procedure, he’s taking team drills this week ahead of Green Bay’s final preseason game.

The rookie wide receiver admits himself he’s a bit behind in his development. However, he feels this week is his chance to play catch-up.

“It’s been great. It’s what I’ve been looking forward to since camp started,” said Watson. “Obviously, missing out on those physical reps, mental reps only go so far in terms of the satisfaction in me to want to go out there and play ball.”

Watson has been engaged in mental reps while on the sidelines, but he’s ready for the physical aspects of camp.

“There’s a lot of different variables when you’re out there,” said Watson. “Coverages, defense in general, if Aaron wants to change the play.”

One of the veterans in the wide receiver room, Randall Cobb, thinks Watson can accomplish a lot now that he’s on the field.

“He has the potential to do something special,” said Cobb. “It’s about applying all those things, the mental aspects of the game, the little aspects to our offensive scheme and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Head coach Matt Lafleur said he’d like to get Watson some game action in the final preseason game Thursday, but it’ll likely be a game-time decision.

“If that happens to be the case, I’m excited to get out there if that’s a possibility for me,” said Watson.

Cobb added that preseason reps vary in importance, depending on the player. However, he doesn’t really remember his first few preseason season, other than he thought that he’d be cut.

The Packers play their preseason finale Thursday night at Kansas City.

