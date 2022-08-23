News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Seats and Feets’ sets goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of sock and underwear

Seats and Feets
Seats and Feets(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Covenant Community Presbyterian Church and Thrivent are teaming up to collect socks and underwear for those in need.

“Seats and Feets” has set a goal to collect 1000 pairs of socks and underwear for all ages, including socks for newborns and toddlers. Items should be brand new.

Items will be collected at Hope in the Park prior to the Danny Gokey concert. Hope in the Park is Sunday at Marathon Park 1201 Stewart Ave. Socks and underwear should be brought to the Thrivent booth at Hope in Park.

Hope in the Park 2022 Schedule

Noon: Food Vendors open (outside main gates)

1:30 p.m. Main Gates open

1:30 – 3 p.m. Kid’s Activities

1:30 – 4 p.m. Hub City Worship, Bob Lenz, Illusionist Tom Coverly and more…

4 p.m. Danny Gokey

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain
George Wood
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
Cayden Kershaw took home the crown and plans to donate his winnings to charity
Wausau West Senior Wins National Teen Division USA Mullet Championship
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
Motorcycle crash
1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash

Latest News

Saving money when shopping for back to school items
Saving money when shopping for back to school items
7 Things You Need To Know for Tuesday August 23
7 Things You Need To Know for Tuesday August 23
Police tape.
Arrest is made in Fond du Lac homicide investigation
generic crash
3 killed in Adams County crash between semi, SUV