‘Seats and Feets’ sets goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of sock and underwear

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Covenant Community Presbyterian Church and Thrivent are teaming up to collect socks and underwear for those in need.

“Seats and Feets” has set a goal to collect 1000 pairs of socks and underwear for all ages, including socks for newborns and toddlers. Items should be brand new.

Items will be collected at Hope in the Park prior to the Danny Gokey concert. Hope in the Park is Sunday at Marathon Park 1201 Stewart Ave. Socks and underwear should be brought to the Thrivent booth at Hope in Park.

Hope in the Park 2022 Schedule

Noon: Food Vendors open (outside main gates)

1:30 p.m. Main Gates open

1:30 – 3 p.m. Kid’s Activities

1:30 – 4 p.m. Hub City Worship, Bob Lenz, Illusionist Tom Coverly and more…

4 p.m. Danny Gokey

