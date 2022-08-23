News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Swartz. Authorities said Swartz was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another planned to kill law enforcement officers.

Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley said Tuesday that evidence inside the home where Benjamin Plank was showed he was “100%” ready to kill any officer.

Plank was arrested on murder, shooting with intent to kill and other warrants after the Monday shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz and wounding of Deputy Mark Johns.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the deputies were serving eviction papers when they were shot. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Plank’s behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain
George Wood
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
Cayden Kershaw took home the crown and plans to donate his winnings to charity
Wausau West Senior Wins National Teen Division USA Mullet Championship
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
Motorcycle crash
1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash

Latest News

The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow
FILE - New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and...
US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain