Packers trading former Badger Van Lanen to Jacksonville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The former Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay native appeared in one game last year in his rookie season. He was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2021 by the Packers.

Van Lanen has played significant time in both preseason games to this point for Green Bay.

The Packers have gotten healthier on the line as camp has progressed, activating David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins off the PUP list within the last two weeks.

