Overdoses, deaths at Grand Chute motel highlight a national trend reaching our area

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the man accused of providing drugs to two people who died from overdoses in Grand Chute over the weekend. Police found the victims during a routine patrol of a motel parking lot.

Two other people in medical distress, believed to be caused by drug use, were found inside the motel and taken to the hospital. At last word, they were either released or in stable condition.

The tragedy brings to light a trend not just nationwide but in our state and in Northeast Wisconsin, too.

For more than 5 years, every first responder in Wisconsin has carried a Narcan kit in their squad, ambulance or fire truck.

“I think in the uptick that we’ve seen in narcotic overdoses in the last few years, it’s important that anyone in the first response role, when they arrive on scene, that they are able to administer this life-saving medication,” said Jim Austad, chair of the Fire Protection Program at Fox Valley Technical College.

And that’s exactly what Grand Chute officers attempted to do early Sunday morning when they came across the two victims in a motel parking lot.

We know the suspect was arrested on drug charges, including delivery of fentanyl and cocaine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine, is commonly found in street drugs and is often a contributor to overdose deaths.

“We were seeing the heroin was most of the time mixed with fentanyl, and now there’s truly nothing safe,” Menasha Police Chief Tim Styka said. “We’re seeing it in methamphetamines, we’ve seen it literally across the board, including some of the pressed pills that people are getting. They’re thinking it might be Percocet or something else, it’s being laced with fentanyl. So, people that may have thought they were using one thing are getting more than what they bargained for.”

Law enforcement knows they can’t arrest their way out of the drug problem. Despite the dangers, people are still going to use.

But with the fentanyl factor more prevalent, programs are available in the community that potentially save lives.

“Using NARCAN and fentanyl test strips, both of those you can get at Vivent Health and Winnebago County Health Departments. There’s also a resource called ‘Never Use Alone,’ which we also encourage so that people that continue to use to keep them safe, that they have those support tools as well,” Jennifer Sklaski with the Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review, said.

The tools being offered in the community to help save the lives of those who choose to use drugs aren’t just for the users. Their families and friends are encouraged to educate themselves as well, as they could help save a life, too.

The person suspected of providing the drugs is expected to appear in court Wednesday

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.