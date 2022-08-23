News and First Alert Weather App
Man convicted of killing his child’s mother to be sentenced in Oneida County

Christopher Anderson booking photo
Christopher Anderson booking photo(DuPage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing his child’s mother last June is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County.

Earlier this month, Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide during a plea agreement.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 near Rhinelander on June 30, 2021.

Anderson was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois about 10 weeks after the homicide. Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Anderson was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant. Another man, Seth Wakefield, is also charged with having knowledge of Anderson’s alleged plan to kill Miller. His case is set for a clerical court appearance next month.

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison. Only Anderson’s parole eligibility will be discussed.

