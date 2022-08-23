Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks help amid investigation into criminal property damage complaints

MERILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help.

In a span of just 6.5 hours Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office received 14 complaints of criminal damage property.

Between 6:35 am and 1:00 pm Sunday, the phones rang with complaints of damaged mailboxes and street signs. The incidents happened along Highway 107 in the town of Rock Falls and the town of Bradley.

There were also reports of damage on Pope Rd. in the town of Merrill and County Road JJ in Rock Falls.

The department is undergoing an investigation regarding the incident. In order to prepare for an investigation of this nature, they’re asking for help from anyone in the community.

“We speak with the neighbors, we collect evidence when we find it or come across it,” says Lt. Blade Mikula, Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department. “It’s really all about canvassing the area and speaking with the public and getting help from the public with what they know.”

Lt. Mikula also says the sudden incidents have left a mark on the community.

“It’s unfortunate,” says Mikula. “It really bums a person out because, you know, we hope that our neighbors and community can feel safe and not have to worry about their property being damaged.”

They did recover a missing door handle of what they believe is a 1999-2000 GMC or Chevy vehicle from the suspect.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s non-emergency line at 715-536-6272.

