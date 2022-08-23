News and First Alert Weather App
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police detective who helped write the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Federal investigators say Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a cover story when Taylor’s 2020 shooting death by police began gaining national attention.

Taylor was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing a drug search warrant. Goodlett appeared in a federal courtroom in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to conspiring with another Louisville police officer to falsify the warrant.

