First Alert Weather: Mostly a rinse & repeat but a stray shower is possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CTRL + C Monday’s forecast and CTRL + V into Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the low to mid-80s. Stray showers will be possible at times for areas mainly northeast of HWY 29 Tuesday as a stationary front lies just north of the Badger State. However, much of the forecast area will remain dry.

Light stray showers Tuesday. Next weather maker Wednesday into early Thursday bringing thunderstorm chances (WSAW)

Periodic stray showers at times Tuesday as a stationary front sits to the North (WSAW)

A cold air mass will likely take over the stationary front on Wednesday, dropping a cold front south through the state, producing a line of shower and thunderstorms. A few scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning. Highs warm into the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly move southeast through the during the afternoon and evening, eventually clearing by early Thursday. Light scattered showers or a possible thunderstorm may linger around Thursday morning, but majority of the rain is expected to fall Wednesday.

A stationary front is sitting north of Wisconsin and will produce stray showers at times in parts of the area Tuesday. (WSAW)

Mostly dry for the start of Wednesday, but some isolated showers could develop in a few spots during the morning (WSAW)

Scattered showers to develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Severe weather is not expected to occur. Though, localized flooding is a possibility for Wednesday as the slow moving system tries to produce moderate to heavy rainfall. Rain accumulations could exceed an inch in certain locations. Though, uncertainty lies where the heaviest rain is expected to fall.

A line of showers and thunderstorms to develop in Northern Wisconsin Wednesday mid-afternoon along a cold front (WSAW)

Line of showers and thunderstorms to move south of HWY 29 late Wednesday night. (WSAW)

Turning dry for much of Thursday. Cloudy skies clearing by the evening. High temperatures drop into the low/mid 70s in wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Sunny and warmer Friday. Highs near mid-70s. The upcoming weekend forecast features warmer temperatures near 80. The first half of the weekend should remain dry, but rain will creep up in the forecast for parts of Sunday. Though, Saturday will likely remain dry for much of the day.

