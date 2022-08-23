Bureau of Land Management to host wild horse and burro event in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro placement event next month in West Bend.

Appoximately 60 animals were gathered from western rangelands. Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment only from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, and from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Appointments can be made via email at BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov

“The Bureau of Land Management’s goal is to place animals removed from overpopulated herds into good, private homes,” said Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman. “In Fiscal Year 2021, the Adoption Incentive Program and other actions helped the BLM achieve more adoption and sales of wild horses and burros than any other year since 1997.”

Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.

The event is at Washington County Fair Park, 3000 HWY PV, West Bend. West Bend is 40 minutes northwest of Milwaukee.

To learn more about BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.