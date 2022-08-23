Appleton school unveils name change honoring former principal

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A school in Appleton has a new name in honor of longtime educator and former principal Ron Dunlap.

Dunlap was also one of the first African American school administrators in Northeast Wisconsin.

He passed away in October of 2019.

The change took place at Lincoln Elementary where a sign was unveiled Monday night, as Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary, “Home of the Lincoln Lions.”

Dunlap served as the school’s principal for sixteen years.

“This is not simply Ron’s name on a sign or a school, but an opportunity for me, an opportunity for the community to carry his work forward,” said Evette Dunlap, widow of Ron.

Dunlap says the project has been three years in the making.

This includes images throughout the school highlighting her husband’s work, including his desire to treat everyone with dignity and respect.

Former Appleton Diversity Coordinator Karen Nelson added, “He was the precursor to my launching of the dignity and respect campaign because he lived it for a couple of decades before I arrived on the scene. So just think about how futuristic he was, twenty years in the making as the principal here nearly.”

The first day of class under the school’s new name is September 1st.

The hope is going forward students learn about Dunlap and have an understanding of what he stood for.

Appleton Area School Supt. Greg Hartjes said, “Certainly with 45 percent of our students being students of color we certainly hope they look at this and say I can aspire to greatness. I can be that type of person that can contribute so significantly to their community regardless of race or ethnicity.”

Dunlap has also started a scholarship fund and hopes to continue her late husband’s work.

“He’d say so now what are you going to do Evette? What comes next? You know how are you going to make these things happen,” she said.

Just after the ceremony a proclamation was also given out by the governor, honoring Dunlap.

