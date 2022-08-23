News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo man facing federal prison in child pornography case

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 45-year-old Antigo man is facing federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Kelly Schultz pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal district court in Madison.

In March 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Schultz’s home and seized approximately 150 CDs and DVDs.  During the analysis of these items, agents located numerous images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson scheduled sentencing for November 18.  The plea agreement calls for the defendant to be sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

The charge against Schultz was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Port Edwards, Markesan, Everest Metro, and Antigo Police Departments; and Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.  The Langlade County District Attorney’s office also assisted.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is prosecuting the case.

