Urgent iPhone update: experts say could prevent hackers

This update was unexpected and is a response to hacking
iPhones, iPads and Mac computers should all be updated to avoid being hacked
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 118 million people in the U.S. have an iPhone, according to Statista. If you have not installed the latest update, HappyMac’s CEO says you should do that right away for your security’s sake.

HappyMac in Wausau’s CEO Brian Jojade has been helping people with apple products for more than 30 years. Jojade said many are often leery to do updates immediately, which he says normally is good.

“A lot of times we recommend waiting a couple of days for the updates because if there are problems, other people can see those first,” said Jojade Wausau.

With the latest 15.6.1 update, that came out last week, that’s not the case.

Jojade said it’s crucial people install the update right away to protect their devices. He explained it allows hackers to gain access to your device, run software on the device, and get access to your data.

It’s not just phones, it impacts iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

”They’re usually more targetted at who they are attacking, you know, big name politicians, people in the news, stuff like that,” said Jojade.

The head of CNET News, Rodger Cheng said celebrities are another target, but it could happen to anyone. Apple stated it already has.

”We don’t know how many people were actually being hacked but apple did say this vulnerability was being actively exploited so people out there were being attacked,” Cheng said.

He continued, that these types of updates act as a patch once the company finds an issue.

“Stuff that isn’t working quite right and adding an update to fix that issue.”

Here’s how you can update now. Go to settings, and then to general. After that find the software update, that’s where you’ll find the update.

Jojade said most updates take about 20 minutes. Cheng added it is urgent, but you don’t need to be overly worried.

”Nothing worth panicking about, just get that update,” said Cheng.

”If you think your device has been hacked, the first thing you want to do is just make sure you change all of your passwords because if a hacker gets into one thing, they can get into more things,” said Jojade.

Jojade added aside from updating, you can avoid hackers by making sure you have a complex password.

