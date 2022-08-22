News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill man charged with 16 counts of possessing child pornography

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a 27-year-old Merrill man accused of possessing child pornography.

Matthew Czarnecki was charged Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court with 16 counts.

Court documents state Czarnecki admitted he exchanged pornography images which included images of children as young as 12 years old using Kik. Kik is a mobile messaging app, however, there is a way to use it on desktop computers.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted Merrill Police to the alleged crime. The investigation began in May. Investigators needed to obtain a subpoena for the IP address for the kik user.

Police arrested Czarnekci in Rothschild on Aug. 19. Authorities said Czarnecki admitted to receiving, viewing and sending videos that contained child pornography.

A clerical court appearance for Czarnecki has been set for Sept. 8.

