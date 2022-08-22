First Alert Weather: Quiet & sunny weather on tap

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sunny and warm day on tap to kick off the work week Monday. Tracking the next weather maker arriving mid-work week. Plentiful amounts of sunshine Monday with a slightly warmer highs during the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Some clouds for Tuesday. A chance of a stray shower during the afternoon. Daytime temps peaking in the low to mid 80s.

Quiet, dry and sunny Monday. (WSAW)

Wet weather returns Wednesday and Thursdasy as a cold front is expected to drop southeast across the Badger State on Wednesday. Much of the day will feature some sunshine, but clouds will begin to builds by the afternoon. Scattered showers or storms will develop first in the Northwoods, then slide south into Central Wisconsin during the evening. Some showers and storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms possible mid-work week (WSAW)

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

The risk of severe storms is low. Highs on Wednesday are in the low 80s. The showers should move out of the area Thursday morning, with some intervals of sun developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry and sunny weather returns Friday. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening (WSAW)

