FireHouse to perform free concert Wednesday benefitting Peyton’s Promise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are expected to fill the 400 Block in Wausau for the FireHouse concert on Wednesday.

The concert is free to attend but monetary or food donations will benefit Peyton’s Promise. The concert is at 5 p.m.

FireHouse’s hits include “When I Look into Your Eyes” and “Love of a Lifetime”.

Peyton’s Promise describes itself as the “middleman” between food drives and organizations fighting hunger. Peyton’s Promise plans to put the money raised at the concert towards helping more than 50 food pantries.

