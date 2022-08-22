News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

FireHouse to perform free concert Wednesday benefitting Peyton’s Promise

400 Block concert (FILE)
400 Block concert (FILE)(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are expected to fill the 400 Block in Wausau for the FireHouse concert on Wednesday.

The concert is free to attend but monetary or food donations will benefit Peyton’s Promise. The concert is at 5 p.m.

FireHouse’s hits include “When I Look into Your Eyes” and “Love of a Lifetime”.

Peyton’s Promise describes itself as the “middleman” between food drives and organizations fighting hunger. Peyton’s Promise plans to put the money raised at the concert towards helping more than 50 food pantries.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor
Wausau Police: missing sex offender found in Missouri
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Edwin Favela, a 21-year-old father, is fighting for his life after a motorycle crash his mother...
Man, 21, severely injured in crash caused by street racers, mother says
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror

Latest News

37% decrease in childhood vaccinations in 2022 compared to data from 2015-2019, according to...
BACK TO SCHOOL: Doctor urges parents to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
Biadasz family advocating for farm safety
Biadasz family advocating for farm safety
Wausau West teen wins nationwide mullet competition
Wausau West teen wins nationwide mullet competition