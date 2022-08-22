Brewers place SP Aaron Ashby on injured list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have placed starting pitcher Aaron Ashby on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, the team announced Monday.

Ashby last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs in five innings pitched. His 96.1 innings on the season is the most he’s pitched in a full season since 2019.

The Brewers called up Jason Alexander from AAA in a corresponding move.

