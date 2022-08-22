Breaking News: Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
Complaints of a gunshot fired Monday morning near the 800 block of Grant Street. No one was hurt.
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police were dispatched early Monday morning to the 800 block of Grant Street in Wausau for complaints of a gunshot fired. NewsChannel 7 was on the scene and confirmed with police that no one was hurt.
Grant Street near Downtown Wausau is open for traffic. This is an ongoing situation--we’ll bring you more news as it becomes available.
