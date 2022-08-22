News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Breaking News: Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning

Complaints of a gunshot fired Monday morning near the 800 block of Grant Street. No one was hurt.
Police are investigating reports of a gunshot that was fired early Monday morning near downtown...
Police are investigating reports of a gunshot that was fired early Monday morning near downtown Wausau(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police were dispatched early Monday morning to the 800 block of Grant Street in Wausau for complaints of a gunshot fired. NewsChannel 7 was on the scene and confirmed with police that no one was hurt.

Grant Street near Downtown Wausau is open for traffic. This is an ongoing situation--we’ll bring you more news as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor
Wausau Police: missing sex offender found in Missouri
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror
Organization provides purpose and inclusion for those with disabilities.
myTeam Triumph provides lasting impact on Wausau Marathon participants

Latest News

Biadasz family advocating for farm safety
Biadasz family advocating for farm safety
Wausau West teen wins nationwide mullet competition
Wausau West teen wins nationwide mullet competition
Great weather on tap for Monday to hit the links.
First Alert Weather: A bright & pleasant start to the week
117th annual Athens Fair
117th annual Athens Fair