Body found in Rib Mountain

Deputies find body in Rib Mountain.
Deputies find body in Rib Mountain.(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Rib Mountain Monday.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before noon. The body was found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Dr.

No other information is being released at this time. Investigators are still on the scene.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

