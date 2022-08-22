Biadasz Family, Feltz Family Farm work together to advocate for farm safety

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since August 2016, the Biadasz family has made it their mission to create awareness and education for farm safety. That’s because their loved one, Mike Biadasz, passed away after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas.

The tragic incident inspired the family to help prevent anyone else from enduring the pain that they have gone through.

“We don’t always know the results, but it’s there that we have it out there so in case people have this manure pit gas, they have this safety mechanisms there to be aware to get away from it and be precautious so nothing happens to their family like it happened to us,” says Bob Biadasz, father of Mike Biadasz.

The Feltz family of Feltz Family Farm in Stevens Point stepped up to host a benefit dinner with all proceeds going to the Biadasz family. For the Feltz family to help out some friends and a meaningful cause, they say it was an incentive for them.

“We thought the pain they’ve gone through...if we can help by supporting this fund and another family didn’t have to go through that, we thought that would be a good thing,” says Ken Feltz, co-owner of Feltz Family Farm.

With an incident as rare and heart-breaking as what the Biadasz family went through, rather than shying away from farming, they unanimously decided to continue carrying on Mike’s name and his lifelong passion.

“If you ever look back on Mike’s profile he had a poster, or stickers made up,” says Bob Biadasz. “On our farm…there’s a big sign that says live today like you’re gonna die tomorrow but farm like you’re gonna farm forever.”

Bob, and his wife Diane, also mentioned that their daughter, Lisa, is trying to coordinate having farm safety training offered for youth in Portage County.

For more on the mission of the Biadasz family, click here to learn more and donate.

