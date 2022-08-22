News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Drivers, kids reminded to be extra vigilant as school starts

By Emily Beier
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids are heading back to school for a new year. There will be a lot more kids walking to and from school, and their minds might be on their first days of school and seeing their friends, not on traffic.

No matter how you get to and from school, we all want it to be done safely.

“When you are in those school zones, please slow down,” urges Kimberly Hess, executive director of the Center for Childhood Safety.

She says it’s simple -- and vital -- to follow the rules of the road.

“Looking left, right, left seems like common sense, but oftentimes we tell kids if there’s a group of you at the road it’s the responsibility of everyone to check to make sure traffic not’s coming.”

Drivers should always be attentive, but even more so when backing out of driveways and coming up on crosswalks, as there will be more children walking, biking, and bussing to school.

“This time of year it’s actually a lot harder for parents and adults to make the transition to remembering school zones and remembering to look for kids,” Hess says.

She says when officials conduct Operation Frogger to educate drivers about crosswalks, a lot of drivers are caught speeding in school zones. It’s important to give yourself more time for your commute so you don’t get caught being in a hurry.

”Even if you don’t have kids, leave early. Give yourself extra time, because you’re going to get behind school buses, and that way you can allow for being stopped behind school buses,” she suggests.

It’s critical to have the same talk about safety with your kids. Practicing the route to school, and stressing the importance of safety can help ensure no one gets hurt.

“Remind them that they might be the best bicyclist, you may be the safest walker, and unfortunately, we can’t control what other people are doing and unfortunately a lot of people can be distracted -- they’re on their phones, they’re on conference calls. Make sure at crosswalks, make eye contact with drivers so you can make sure you cross safely.”

And turn these safe practices into a consistent, year-round habit.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Wood
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
Cayden Kershaw took home the crown and plans to donate his winnings to charity
Wausau West Senior Wins National Teen Division USA Mullet Championship
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Doctors encourage parents to make sure their children's vaccinations are up to date
Doctors encourage parents to make sure their children's vaccinations are up to date
37% decrease in childhood vaccinations in 2022 compared to data from 2015-2019, according to...
BACK TO SCHOOL: Doctor urges parents to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations
Antigo Child Care Center's owner and director, Gabby Sorano snuggles with Henry, a child being...
‘It takes a village’: Antigo community comes together to support reopening a reimagined child care center
An early childhood educator at the YMCA in Weston receives a hug from one of the children in...
Decades-old child care problem receives influx of temporary pandemic relief support as parents and providers hope for long-term solutions
Over the last three months alone, several large community conversations gathering chambers of...
Community conversation about child care challenges