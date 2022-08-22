BACK 2 SCHOOL: Drivers, kids reminded to be extra vigilant as school starts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids are heading back to school for a new year. There will be a lot more kids walking to and from school, and their minds might be on their first days of school and seeing their friends, not on traffic.

No matter how you get to and from school, we all want it to be done safely.

“When you are in those school zones, please slow down,” urges Kimberly Hess, executive director of the Center for Childhood Safety.

She says it’s simple -- and vital -- to follow the rules of the road.

“Looking left, right, left seems like common sense, but oftentimes we tell kids if there’s a group of you at the road it’s the responsibility of everyone to check to make sure traffic not’s coming.”

Drivers should always be attentive, but even more so when backing out of driveways and coming up on crosswalks, as there will be more children walking, biking, and bussing to school.

“This time of year it’s actually a lot harder for parents and adults to make the transition to remembering school zones and remembering to look for kids,” Hess says.

She says when officials conduct Operation Frogger to educate drivers about crosswalks, a lot of drivers are caught speeding in school zones. It’s important to give yourself more time for your commute so you don’t get caught being in a hurry.

”Even if you don’t have kids, leave early. Give yourself extra time, because you’re going to get behind school buses, and that way you can allow for being stopped behind school buses,” she suggests.

It’s critical to have the same talk about safety with your kids. Practicing the route to school, and stressing the importance of safety can help ensure no one gets hurt.

“Remind them that they might be the best bicyclist, you may be the safest walker, and unfortunately, we can’t control what other people are doing and unfortunately a lot of people can be distracted -- they’re on their phones, they’re on conference calls. Make sure at crosswalks, make eye contact with drivers so you can make sure you cross safely.”

And turn these safe practices into a consistent, year-round habit.

