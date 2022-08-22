Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century.

“Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair.

Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a draft horse show were just a few of the many activities for people to enjoy.

“It’s the second fair in Marathon County so we’re a district fair. We’re one of 5 district fairs in the state,” said Beastrom.

Animals like dairy and beef cattle, goats, and horses bring many agricultural enthusiasts.

“We attract clubs, youth from 4 or 5 different counties because of our location here,” said Beastrom.

The fair allows teens to get some early experience showing animals.

“We have a booth requirement here for the junior fair groups. They need to put up, erect a booth in order for their members to be able to show here,” said Beastrom.

The Athens Fair brings the city and surrounding areas together.

“It’s a good community event,” said Beastrom.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.