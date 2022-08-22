News and First Alert Weather App
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of renting car used in area ‘grandparent scam’

(WV Attorney General's Office)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars.

In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin on the ‘grandparent scam’. The crime not only included a phone call from someone pretending to be the victim’s grandchild, but also an in-person visit to collect the bail money.

In Marathon County, a woman lost nearly $50,000. A person was arrested in that case. In Taylor County, a woman reported losing $9,500 in the scam. The woman was able to provide a vehicle description and a phone number for the person that had called her. Investigators in Taylor County worked with other jurisdictions to collaborate on the investigation.

Authorities learned the suspect vehicle was a car rented from Appleton. According to court documents, the vehicle was rented by William Comfort of Los Angeles. GPS data from the rented vehicle showed it stopped at the victim’s property in Taylor County.

Court documents state investigators believe Comfort and others were working in an organized ring. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Prosecutors have filed a count of theft by false representation against Comfort. The crime has an increased penalty because the victim is elderly.

