1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN online)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Waushara County.

Investigators said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 5th Avenue south of State Highway 73. According to a news release Tanner Lipke, 25, was traveling north on 5th Avenue when he missed the curve and left the roadway.

Lipke died at the scene.

Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara EMS and Waushara County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched. Authorities are investigating speed and alcohol as contributing factors.

