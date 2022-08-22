1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say a 55-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges following a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning.

Just before 1 p.m., Wausau Police were notified that Spectrum fiber-optic cables providing internet and telecommunications had been intentionally damaged near downtown Wausau. The damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses located on the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities.

Police said city-owned cameras and a citizen tip lead to the arrest of George Wood. He was arrested about 4 hours later.

The Wausau Police Department are recommending a charge of criminal damage to a utility service.

