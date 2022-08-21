News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Police: missing sex offender found in Missouri

Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor
Wausau Police say Adam Eckart, 31 tampered with GPS monitor(Wausau Police Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department says a missing sex offender has been caught in Missouri.

Adam Eckart is believed to have removed his GPS ankle monitor and was reported missing by police on Thursday, August 18.

In a statement from Captain Ben Graham, Eckart was apprehended by Missouri State Patrol in Cooper County. Cooper County is located halfway between St. Louis and Kansas City. Eckart’s extradition back to Wisconsin is pending.

No other details leading to his capture were released.

He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted in 2010 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material.

Eckart was released from prison in May and is on parole.

