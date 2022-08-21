Packers activate Bakhtiari off PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are continuing to get healthy ahead of their regular season opener. Green Bay activated all-pro tackle David Bakhtiari off the PUP list Sunday.

Bakhtiari missed most of the 2021 season with a knee injury. He appeared briefly in the Packers’ week 18 loss to Detroit. He’s been on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

The addition marks a second straight Sunday of PUP activations for Green Bay. Lineman Elgron Jenkins, receiver Christian Watkins and tight end Robert Tonyan were all activated last week.

Head coach Matt Lafleur said they haven’t discussed Bakhtiari’s availability for week one.

