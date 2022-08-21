News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers activate Bakhtiari off PUP list

The all-pro tackle appeared in just one game last season
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug.14,2021 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are continuing to get healthy ahead of their regular season opener. Green Bay activated all-pro tackle David Bakhtiari off the PUP list Sunday.

Bakhtiari missed most of the 2021 season with a knee injury. He appeared briefly in the Packers’ week 18 loss to Detroit. He’s been on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

The addition marks a second straight Sunday of PUP activations for Green Bay. Lineman Elgron Jenkins, receiver Christian Watkins and tight end Robert Tonyan were all activated last week.

Head coach Matt Lafleur said they haven’t discussed Bakhtiari’s availability for week one.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
The Hilight Zone Week 1
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Officials still searching for man missing from Lincoln Co. since November
Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021
Clark Island depot
Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau

Latest News

Shiocton vs Iola-Scandinavia
Shiocton vs Iola-Scandinavia
Kimberly Papermakers vs SPASH Panthers
Kimberly Papermakers vs SPASH Panthers
The Hilight Zone Week 1
Highlight Zone: Part 3 8/19/2022
Highlight Zone: Part 3 8/19/2022