myTeam Triumph provides lasting impact on Wausau Marathon participants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Created in 2010, myTeam Triumph Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities participate in run, bike, and triathlon events. Today, they partook in this years Wausau Marathon, which is their biggest event in the area.

One of myTeam Triumph’s primary goal is to help those with disabilities build relationships with those who are able-bodied. With an event like the marathon, the organization believes it’s a perfect environment to fulfill its mission.

“One of the great things about endurance racing is people don’t think about the race chair, the wheel chair, it’s not about what you look like or what your ability levels is,” says Christian Jensen, Executive Director, myTeam Triumph Wisconsin. “Everyone has a start line and a finish line, that’s an equalizer, and people connect as a team in the race.”

One participant in particular, Violet, partook in her second marathon. For her and her family, there is great appreciation for the work that myTeam Triumph puts in that benefits all families involved.

“Everytime we wanna participate in an event, they’re usually always there, they give us chairs to run with,” says Mike Imhoff, Violet’s Stepfather. “It’s like a family kind-of atmosphere. So, it’s really nice to kind of jump in there and participate and be with everyone else that’s in the same situation we are.”

Thanks to myTeam Triumph, the impact they leave on their participants is something that lasts forever.

“One of the things that we hear a lot from the family members is that could be the first time that anyone has ever cheered for their son or daughter,” says Jensen. “And I think we sometimes forget the power of encouragement. And to have that individual go across the finish line to be given a medal, people clapping for them, people cheering their name…I mean that’s something they will never forget.”

Violet’s family says she loves the outdoors. There are also talks of getting her involved in her school’s running club with her friends next year.

