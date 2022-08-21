Arrest is made in Fond du Lac homicide investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have made an arrest following a homicide on the 200 block of Marquette Street.

A 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail. On Monday, the Fond du Lac Police Department executed a search warrant on W. Cotton Street.

The charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The Fond du Lac Police Department said it expects to release more information if and when a criminal complaint is filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Police identified the homicide victim as 40-year-old Brandon A. Johnson from Fond du Lac, who was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 911 call for assistance on the 200 block of Marquette Street for a person lying on the ground Saturday morning around 7:20 A.M.

The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Johnson’s body to find out the exact cause of his death.

If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact Captain Scott Krause at (920) 322-3720 or skrause@fdl.wi.gov

You can also call Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740 and request to remain anonymous.

