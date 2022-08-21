First Alert Weather: A bright & pleasant start to the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second to last Sunday of August started off with some clouds and patchy fog in the Wisconsin River Valley, but unlike the past few days, sunshine will be sticking around for much of the day. No need for an umbrella as there is no risk of rain showers popping up during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 70s to near 80.

A starlit sky Sunday night with patchy fog possible toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 50s north, mid to upper 50s central and south. Basking in the sunshine on Monday with a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy Tuesday with daytime temps peaking in the low to mid 80s.

Good conditions to cut the grass for the early part of this week. (WSAW)

The next risk of wet weather will be with a cold front dropping southeast from Canada on Wednesday. The day will feature some sunshine, however by the afternoon clouds will build with scattered showers or storms possible first in the Northwoods, shifting into Central Wisconsin during the evening. Some showers/storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you are wondering, the risk of severe storms is low as there is a lack of “storm fuel”, which includes dew point values that will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Highs on Wednesday are in the low 80s. The showers should move out of the area Thursday morning, with some intervals of sun developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers & storms are possible Wednesday afternoon in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

A cold front will spark some wet weather in the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Some showers could stick around into the morning to midday hours on Thursday. (WSAW)

Friday is shaping up to be a nice day with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80. That also translates to ideal conditions for week 2 of the high school football games taking place in the area. The outlook for next weekend has some sun on Saturday, with a risk of showers or storms at night. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, August 28th with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs close to 80.

Daytime readings will be topping out near or above average in the next few days. (WSAW)

