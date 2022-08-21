News and First Alert Weather App
400 participants took over 11th Wausau Marathon

400 total people participated in this year's race.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon Park was packed this morning for the 11th Wausau Marathon, with runners from all around gathering to take on the 26.2 mile course ahead of them.

145 people took part of the half-marathon race while the remaining 255 took part of the full-marathon race.

The event draws a large turnout given its significance. It’s one of the last few races to qualify for the Boston Marathon the following year.

After the lengthy mental and physical challenges both leading up to and during the race, one competitor says the payoff after crossing the finish line is worth everything.

“It’s unbelievably emotional to see your goal be accomplished,” says Patrick Bene, Marathon Participant. “It’s a tremendous tremendous feeling to cross the finish line and realize that you’ve hit your goal and that months and months and months of work has come to fruition.”

Patrick’s goal was to make his tenth consecutive Boston Marathon in a row. With his brother George by his side, Patrick completed his goal.

Along with Patrick, those who qualified for the Boston Marathon will have nine months to train and prepare, as that race will be in April 2023.

