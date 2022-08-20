The Hilight Zone Week 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hilight Zone returns with a close contest between Stratford and Mosinee for our game of the week, along with a dominating season-opening win for Wausau West.

Stratford and Mosinee played the first game of the week last year for the Hilight Zone and it was well-deserved. This week’s was equally deserving. The two sides traded touchdowns left and right, with Koehler Kilty recording two touchdowns for the Tigers. Mosinee’s Keagen Jirschele and Davin Stoffel each caught a touchdown apiece. But tied at 20-20, the game was called final due to lightning in the area.

The Valley Football Association was a tight race last season, and it looks to be another tight one this year. Wausau West opened their season with a dominating 33-13 win over Superior at home.

In Edgar, the Wildcats opened year 48 for Jerry Sinz in style, thumping Lakeland Union 35-7 at home.

Rounding out the week of games was the defending state champions Colby hosting Neillsville-Granton. They showed their dominance, winning 43-8. Stanley-Boyd lost to Cadott 16-6.

