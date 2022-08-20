News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Lingering showers ending, brighter end to the weekend

Showers will move out of the area Saturday night. A stretch of pleasant summer weather for the start of the new week.
Good weather is on tap for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine has been battling the clouds for the past few days in North Central Wisconsin, along with bouts of showers and isolated storms. A few showers will be around into mid-evening on Saturday, otherwise some clouds overnight into Sunday morning. Lows by daybreak in the mid to upper 50s in the Northwoods to the low 60s in Central Wisconsin.

Evening scattered showers, then some clouds tonight.
Early clouds Sunday will yield to a fair amount of sunshine. A bit warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Early clouds, otherwise a fair amount of sun and a bit warmer tomorrow.
More sun than clouds Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 80s.

The next weather maker will be a cold front, which is forecast to arrive later Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, and may linger into the day on Thursday. Highs Wednesday are in the low 80s, while in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday.

Daytime readings will peak in the upper 70s to low 80s in the days ahead.
Sunshine along with a few clouds to end next week with highs on Friday, August 26th in the mid 70, rising to the low 80s next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

