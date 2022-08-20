Blues fest brings music to Wausau for 31st year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is back for it’s 31st year at Fern Island in Wausau.

Three acts kicked off the festival with five more scheduled Saturday from 1:00 p.m. into the evening.

Ken Markrof was at the fest Friday. He’s been coming to Big Bull Falls Blues Fest since it started.

“Tonight I’m here with my two brothers, and one of my brothers is really into blues, so we come every year,” Markrof said.

There are some changes to the traditional look of the event. This year the fest has multiple tents in an amphitheater configuration instead of their traditional 400-foot blue single tent.

“It’s easier, people can see the stage directly on, a lot of positives to it,” said Wausau Events Board member Peter Valiska.

Valiska says the fest is always looking for fresh acts, too.

“We do land acts right as they’re up and coming, so by the time we book them, usually by the time the Blues Fest occurs, they have attained national status,” Valiska said.

Madtown Mannish Boys are a Madison-based band playing the event for the first time this year. They said everything from the organization to the lineup makes for a great first experience.

“We’ve been playing together about 10 years, and we play a lot of festivals around Wisconsin but also other states. It’s actually really nice to play first because then you get to see all the other bands play, and get to enjoy it with the crowd. It’s fantastic.” Said Madtown Mannish Boy Jesse Steinberg.

Click here for details about the event.

